Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

KPDCF stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

