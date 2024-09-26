Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
KPDCF stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
