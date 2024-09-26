Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 117,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 144,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Keras Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.97.

About Keras Resources

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

Featured Stories

