Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.