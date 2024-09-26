Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

