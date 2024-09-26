Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,033,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 192,782 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 435,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 325,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

