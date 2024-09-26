KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,565 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE KEY opened at $16.38 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

