Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.75. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

