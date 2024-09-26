Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a support level?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.