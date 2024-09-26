Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

