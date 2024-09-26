Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,706,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 147.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.