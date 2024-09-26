Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $260.81

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.81 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 329.10 ($4.41). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 321.60 ($4.31), with a volume of 8,035,841 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.15) to GBX 350 ($4.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.81. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,786.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

