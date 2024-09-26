Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.66. 2,277,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,086,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.