Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $9.27. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 95,884 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KINS. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a P/E ratio of -894,000.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.36% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

