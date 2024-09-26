Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on K. Eight Capital raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

K opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.61. The firm has a market cap of C$16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,163 shares of company stock valued at $273,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

