Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.98

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 15301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Kirin Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

