Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.00

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.51), with a volume of 100588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.54).

Kistos Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of £93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

