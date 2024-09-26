Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 339 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.49). Approximately 1,499,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 196,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.14).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 321.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 344.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,583.33%.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

