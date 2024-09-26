Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 339 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.49). Approximately 1,499,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 196,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.14).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Kitwave Group
Kitwave Group Stock Up 8.4 %
Kitwave Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,583.33%.
About Kitwave Group
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kitwave Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.