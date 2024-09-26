Kjelti Wilkes Kellough Sells 8,070 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $29,132.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GETY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 279,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,211. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Getty Images by 136.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

