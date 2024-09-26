KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,774. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

