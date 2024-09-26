Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.1 days.
Klépierre Stock Performance
KLPEF stock remained flat at $33.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
About Klépierre
