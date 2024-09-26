Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.1 days.

Klépierre Stock Performance

KLPEF stock remained flat at $33.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Get Klépierre alerts:

About Klépierre

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.