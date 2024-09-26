Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

