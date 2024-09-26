Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6,076.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $42,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

