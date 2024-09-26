Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 12,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

