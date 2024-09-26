Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €34.63 ($38.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.45. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €27.51 ($30.57) and a 12 month high of €34.94 ($38.82). The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
