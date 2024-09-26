Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €34.63 ($38.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.45. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €27.51 ($30.57) and a 12 month high of €34.94 ($38.82). The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.4245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

