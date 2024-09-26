Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €34.63 ($38.48) on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €27.51 ($30.57) and a one year high of €34.94 ($38.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

