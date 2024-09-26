Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADRNY opened at €34.63 ($38.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €27.51 ($30.57) and a 52 week high of €34.94 ($38.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of €24.06 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.4245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.