Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ADRNY opened at €34.63 ($38.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €27.51 ($30.57) and a 52 week high of €34.94 ($38.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of €24.06 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
