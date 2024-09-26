Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KKPNY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

