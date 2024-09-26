Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.51

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 431504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
