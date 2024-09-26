Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.51

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 431504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

