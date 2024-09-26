Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.87

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.87 and last traded at $80.87, with a volume of 18337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 72.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.