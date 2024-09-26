Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is DSC Advisors L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises 2.9% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LHM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,042,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,857,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 370,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

