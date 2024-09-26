Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.85. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,672,713 shares.

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

