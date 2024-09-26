Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.85. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,672,713 shares.
KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.