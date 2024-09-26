KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.99

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 31239848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

