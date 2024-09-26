Kris Begic Sells 13,300 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of TSE:PTM traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.10. 26,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

