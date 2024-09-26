KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of KT worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in KT by 1,227.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in KT by 68.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KT by 145.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

