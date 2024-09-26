KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Up 10%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.28. 8,584,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,594,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.74.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 226.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,529.98%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

