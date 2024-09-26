Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,209 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Kura Sushi USA worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $13,356,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a market cap of $913.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,160.57 and a beta of 1.87.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

