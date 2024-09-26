KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Director Stephen H. Deckoff Purchases 50,200 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen H. Deckoff purchased 50,200 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,357,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,007,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KVHI opened at $4.64 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

