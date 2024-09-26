Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stake Trimmed by DME Capital Management LP

DME Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,435,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169,240 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl makes up 5.7% of DME Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DME Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $116,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KD

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.