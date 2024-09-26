L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.14

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 358682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L’Air Liquide stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

