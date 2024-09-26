Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.00

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.47). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.47), with a volume of 33,213 shares.

Lakehouse Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.

About Lakehouse

Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.

