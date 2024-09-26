Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

