Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.75

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Landstar Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
