Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Up 2.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRNGet Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 30,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 151,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

