Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

