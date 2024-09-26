Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Down 4.3%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.13 and last traded at $103.31. Approximately 226,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,009,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,999,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,525,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

