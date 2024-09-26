Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.
Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.