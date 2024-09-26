Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.