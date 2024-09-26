Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lear by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,726,000 after acquiring an additional 504,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,506,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.23. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

