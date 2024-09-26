Leerink Partnrs Comments on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

BLUE opened at $0.48 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

