Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.41

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.41 and traded as high as $26.24. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 122,324 shares changing hands.
Lenovo Group Trading Up 7.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Lenovo Group Increases Dividend
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
