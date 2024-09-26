Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $36.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.60 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 384,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

