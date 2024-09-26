Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $36.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.07.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.60 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto
Li Auto Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.