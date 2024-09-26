Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,599,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 7,735,312 shares.The stock last traded at $26.08 and had previously closed at $23.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.60 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Li Auto by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.